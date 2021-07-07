Veteran journalist Nonoy Espina passes away

MANILA - Veteran journalist and former National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) chairperson Jose Jaime "Nonoy" Espina passed away Wednesday night. He was 59.

Espina's demise was confirmed by his family. In a Facebook post, his sister, Inday Espina-Varona, said Nonoy survived a severe infection of COVID-19 and was able to return to his family before his death.

Nonoy died of liver cancer, Espina-Varona said.

Nonoy practiced his journalism in Negros Occidental. He was the chairman of NUJP until early 2021. He was also a member of the alternative media organization, COBRA-ANS, and an editor of the local Courier.

NUJP Chairman Nonoy Espina (center) joins other supporters and employees of ABS-CBN during a rally outside the network's headquarters on February 21, 2020 following moves by the government to strip the nation's biggest media group of its operating franchise. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Nonoy was also a correspondent of the TODAY Newspaper and later worked at the Manila Standard, Inquirer.net, and Interaksyon.

"To his last breath, he waved that banner. Patriot, journalist, loving husband, father, and brother, you will not be forgotten," Espina-Varona wrote.

Details of the memorials for Nonoy will be announced soon, but according to Espina-Varona, there will be no wake as Bacolod City is under general community quarantine.

