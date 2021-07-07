LOOK: Bretman Rock graces cover of Nylon Manila magazine

Bretman Rock, the Philippines-born internet sensation and YouTube vlogger, could not contain his happiness to be on the cover for magazine Nylon Manila’s second quarter issue, which he dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community.

On his Instagram page, Bretman shared the good news to his supporters, saying it was a magical moment in his life.

“This is for all the baklas because we all deserve our own @nylonmanila covers,” he said. “I hope you guys can feel how magical this moment is for me... MOM I’m a f**king cover girl”

Asked of the things that make him proud, Bretman paid tribute to the Filipino culture which taught him about hard work, humility, and compassion, as well as to his Hawaiian upbringing for his confidence.

“I AM SO PROUD OF MYSELF YALL I WORKED SO HARD,” he added in the caption.

When asked by Nylon Manila about fame, Bretman admitted that he knew even when he was still a child that he was special but he did not expect to become a social media star.

“I’ve always known I was going to be more than what I thought, because I thought differently than most kids. I saw the world differently than most kids. And I learned differently than most kids,” he responded.

“But when I was starting social media, no one was making money yet. The word influencer wasn’t even a thing... I didn’t think I was going to be a star from social media because back then, no one could be like, you. No one thought you could be famous on YouTube.”

Meanwhile, the Fil-Am influencer also likened his experience working with the all-Filipino crew of Nylon Manila to the local dish pinakbet.

“There’s just so many things to take pride in being Filipino. With this project, it’s pinakbet. We’re all Filipinos making one dish. I’m the bagoong, you could be the eggplant, you know? Everybody makes this one big dish, this great Filipino-ness,” he added.

Bretman also acknowledged other celebrities who have Filipino blood such as Bella Poarch, Shay Mitchell, and Olivia Rodrigo who are all making names for themselves internationally.

Earlier in June, Bretman was announced as part of #BeTrue, Nike's Pride-themed campaign.

"Strength has no gender! It's measured from within," he said. "Truly such an honor to be seen and heard from Nike, it's so surreal.”

