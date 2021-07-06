Health expert says increase in hypertension cases among adolescents 'alarming'

MANILA - Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Virginia Mappala has expressed concerns regarding the increase of hypertensive cases among those 12 to 18 years old, from 1 percent in 2013 to 5 percent in 2021 saying this is "alarming" and urged parents to do something about this.

The Philippine Heart Association recently released a survey entitled "Presyon 4" conducted on almost 3,000 subjects around the country - both adults and adolescents- earlier this year and found out that there is an increase in hypertensive cases among adolescents ages 12-18 years old at 5 percent this year, from 1 percent in 2013.

For PHA Council on congenital heart disease Chairperson Dra. Virginia Mappala, the spike is "alarming".

"Ang hypertension is dangerously alarming kasi it can also affect other organs, primarily yung heart. So pag matagal na di na address, mataas na pala ang blood pressure ng adolescents, pwedeng kumapal ang heart... Puwede rin ang brain, stroke in the young," Mappala said.

Family history of hypertension plays a primary role, but the lack of physical activities and unhealthy diet contribute a great deal.

"In the government hospital where I work-- during the past year, nag increase na ang incidence namin ng stroke in the young, secondary to hypertension," she revealed.

If not addressed, hypertension can affect the kidney, causing renal diseases. And if uncontrolled, sudden cardiac death.

But unlike hypertension in adults where it is expected to increase over time, hypertension among adolescents can still be controlled by parents by being vigilant with their children's diet and physical activity.

"Dapat i-engage nila ang mga bata, mga adolescents in activity/ at least 1-2 hours/ walking, jogging sa inyong area... Discipline the child the earliest possible time na 'di sila ma-hook sa gadget... It's also the role of the parents to provide nutritious food," Mappala said.

Parents should also bring their children to the doctor if they see any symptoms, including weight gain, and difficulty in breathing.