BTS to appear in Louis Vuitton 2021 fall-winter fashion show

We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!

July 7th at 7pm (KST).

#BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21 pic.twitter.com/mZggkzaG0o — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 5, 2021

BTS members are expected to strut on a new stage this week after the pop stars announced on social media they will be part of Louis Vuitton's fashion show in Seoul.

The fashion event, where RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are expected to make their runway debut, will feature Virgil Abloh's 2021 Men's Fall-Winter collection.

The South Koreans signed as global house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, their first official partnership with a luxury label, in April this year.

The highly anticipated fashion show will take place on July 7 at 7 p.m KST (6 p.m Philippine time) and will be streamed simultaneously on the brand's YouTube page.

The event comes ahead of the release of the septet's new single "Permission to Dance."

The track, co-written by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, is slated to drop on July 9, at 1 p.m. KST (12 nn Philippine time), in celebration of ARMY's eighth birthday.