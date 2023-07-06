Maxene Magalona shares thoughts about motherhood

MANILA – Maxene Magalona took to social media to express her thoughts on motherhood without any hesitation.

This, after a netizen asked her about the matter and what she would do if she would be blessed with a child someday.

“I don't have kids but I would like to have just one when God feels it's time,” she began.

“I actually didn't want a kid before. But as I matured, I really had to sit with myself and ask my soul if I truly wanted a child. Because I certainly don't want to bring another soul into this world unconsciously,” she added.

For Magalona, she doesn’t want to have kids “just because everyone else is doing it.”

“I choose to move at my own pace. So when I meditated on it, I realized that I would like a child for the sole purpose of passing on what I learned in my journey and also make the child feel the kind of love and energy that I offer. So that they can also pass it on to the future generations,” she said.

While she doesn’t have her own child yet, Magalona believes there is no one formula for parenting.

“We can read all the books we want and study how to raise kids but if we don't do the inner work to heal, we will definitely have a hard time raising them,” she said.

Personally, Magalona opts to “heal and work on my energy,” believing kids would copy the way their parents behave.

“They absorb our energy. So the best way for me to be a parent is to be super conscious so that I can work on myself everyday and be present and emotionally connected to my child,” she said.