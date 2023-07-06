Jake Ejercito Instagram/@andreisuleik/File

MANILA -- Ukay-ukay or thrift shops are a cheaper alternative for Filipinos who want to look stylish without burning a hole in their pockets.

And among those who see the beauty in ukay-ukay is actor Jake Ejercito, who admitted that he likes shopping for secondhand clothes.

"I'm really into vintage band shirts. 'Yun ang hinahanap ko sa ukay," he said in an exclusive interview with the entertainment website Push.

While some people secretly do their ukay shopping to avoid being called penny pinchers, the actor said there is no reason to be ashamed of going to thrift stores.

"There's no shame in ukay. Huwag ka mahiya na bumili o magsuot ng galing ukay," he said, adding that his thrift shop finds go well with his "chill" personal style.

Ejercito stars in the Prime Video series "Fit Check," which highlights ukay culture, alongside Kim Chiu.

Chiu herself also admitted in a previous interview that she likes wearing ukay finds since high school.

"Madaming memorable finds eh. May mga pantalon, may mga tops. Most especially may mga gowns na pang-JS prom. 'Yung suot ko sa JS prom, ukay 'yun. Tapos nanalo pa akong Lady of the Night," she said.