Food shorts: World Chocolate Day and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY AT NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

Handout

Newport World Resorts' hotels and restaurants will celebrate all things chocolate during World Chocolate Day on July 7.

At Garden Wing Cafe at the ground floor of the Newport Garden Wing, the confection counter features pralines and truffles made from locally sourced, home-grown chocolates. These are available in Dark Rocher, White Rocher, Green Tea, Coffee, and more. For the more adventurous, try the Coconut, Pistachio Log Marzipan, or even the Tabasco flavors.

Hotel Okura Manila offers a choice of pralines from dark chocolate made with 68% couverture, rich and smooth milk chocolate, and white chocolate pieces.

Marriott Hotel Manila has the Caramel Chocolate Mini Cake, a caramel sponge with caramel cream and criolait chantilly finished with a nut glaze; the King James Cake, chocolate cake with crème de cacao, Kahlua and chocolate flexi ganache with a dark chocolate glaze; and the Plant-based Chocolate Truffle Cake made with a Felchlin Choc Brun 44% vegan chocolate mousse, plant-based chocolate ganache, chocolate moist cake and chocolate crunch.

The Lounge at Sheraton Manila Hotel serves traditional Tsokolate de Batirol that will only be available on July 7.

Meanwhile at the Newport Mall, Cafe Mary Grace has Chocolate Rum Tiramisu, espresso-soaked sponge cake, layered with rich mascarpone and dark chocolate ganache, with aged Don Papa Rum; Barcino has the Tarta De Chocolate; Italianni’s has Tartufo, a three-layered chocolate cake with dark and white chocolate mousse covered with fudgy frosting; and ROB’s has Mississippi Mud Pie, with chocolate filling topped with ice cream and chocolate shavings.

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA AT WESTIN MANILA

Handout

Newly opened Westin Manila invites guests to the hotel with afternoon tea offers.

At the Lobby Lounge, guests have a choice of bite-sized treats. The savory options include Truffle mushroom and Parmesan Tartlet, Poached Shrimp Salad in Brioche Roll, Chicken in fine herbs Tea Sandwich, or Classic Scones with clotted cream and strawberry, while the sweet choices are Dark Chocolate Tart with Salted Caramel, Ube Éclair, or Petite Strawberry Shortcake.

These are available for dine-in as a set for two with coffee, tea or Moscato from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. priced at P1,595 nett per set or for take-out packed in a tea tower that’s good for three to four people from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at P3,200 nett.

LA MEZA FOR TWO AT BELMONT HOTEL BORACAY

Handout

For those going to Boracay for a romantic getaway, Belmont Hotel Boracay offers “La Meza For Two,” a private four-course dinner by the beach.

The hotel will set up a decorated table right on the beach where couples can choose from three menus -- Salmon Florentine, Pumpkin soup, Bacon-wrapped chicken with raclette cheese and side of salad, Leche de Fruta; Caesar salad on parmesan cup, Prawn bisque, Pan-seared Norwegian salmon on lemon-zested risotto and bearnaise sauce, Homemade mango cheesecake, or; Mango-wrapped smoked salmon with mango salsa, Mushroom cappuccino soup infused with truffle, US Ribeye with mashed potato, buttered vegetables and red wine jus, and Mochamisu cake.

Reservations are limited.

OASIS GARDEN CAFE CHOCOLATE AFTERNOON TEA AT SOLAIRE

Handout

Solaire Resort's Oasis Garden Cafe is celebrating Chocolate Month this July, offering guests chocolate-inspired treats from 2-4 p.m. daily for afternoon tea.

"We are excited to celebrate Chocolate Month at Oasis Garden Cafe featuring a unique and indulgent chocolate-themed afternoon tea," said executive pastry chef Ben Haslett (in photo). "Our guests will be able to enjoy a variety of chocolate-infused treats, from cakes to pastries and savory bites."

Guests will be able to indulge in a variety of sweet treats, including Chocolate Brioche & Amarena Cherry, Vanilla Chocolate Crème, Milk Chocolate Sponge, Milk Chocolate Crémeux, Mango Creme, Calamansi Chocolate, Pistachio Praline & Coffee Filo, Chocolate Caramel & Hazelnut Mignon, Raspberry, White Chocolate & Lime with Breton, Chocolate Crinkle Cookies, and Hot Chocolate Spheres.

Savory bites on the afternoon tea menu include Chicken sausage and quinoa pie, Beef Bourguignon in rich chocolate sauce, Sesame tuna with chocolate pretzel stick, Potato nest and chorizo, Solaire smoked salmon sandwich, Lobster and avocado in charcoal brioche toast, Roast beef and burrata in chocolate banana bread, and Creamy chicken in garlic baguette.

Guests will also be able to indulge in a variety of cakes, including Chocolate on Chocolate, Intense Chocolate Choux, and Mocha & Caramel. Bon bons on offer include Vanilla Bean and Milk Chocolate Auro 42%, Yuzu & Black Sesame Auro Paquibato 70%, Mango Coconut Crunch with Auro White Chocolate, and Raspberry with Auro Saloy 70%. Solaire continues this partnership with one of the country’s most sought-after chocolatiers, Auro Chocolate.

TACO TUESDAYS AT TACO BELL

Handout

Taco Bell and its new Taco Tuesday brand ambassador LeBron James bring the weekly American family tradition to the Philippines.

“We’re thrilled to help introduce the cultural phenomenon of Taco Tuesday, giving fans around the world the opportunity to come together and celebrate the best day of the week in their own unique way,” says Taco Bell’s chief global brand & strategy officer Sean Tresvant. “LeBron James has been a passionate ‘Taco Tuesday’ fan, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have his support in rallying even more taco lovers around the globe.”

In the Philippines, Taco Bell celebrates Taco Tuesday by offering the Crunchy Taco Supreme and a 12oz serving of soda for only P149 every Tuesday this July for dine-in, take-out or delivery through the restaurant’s delivery partners.

MANG INASAL UNLI-SAYA CARAVAN

Handout

Mang Inasal‘s Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan will treat customers with free halo-halo and palabok in different parts of the country.

“We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary by giving out our customers’ favorite Mang Inasal products,” said Mang Inasal business unit head Mike V. Castro. “Through our Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan, we get to see how our patrons have been sharing their love for our food and the happy moments they enjoy with their families and friends.”

Launched in April, the Mang Inasal Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan continues this July with free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Crema de Leche Halo-Halo at Waltermart Gen. Trias, Cavite on July 7; SM Lemery, Batangas on July 8; and several locations in Metro Manila on July 14 and 15.