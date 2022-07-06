MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIDAS PH'S NEW MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM

Adidas Philippines recently launched its new membership program which offers exclusive access to benefits, promotions, drops, and brand-led experiences.

Adiclub has four membership levels, and each is unlocked at a certain number of points. Every P50 spent online or in-store is equivalent to 10 points.

As the brand’s new membership program, Adiclub will be taking the place of Adidas Philippines' 3STRIPES. Customers may start joining the club for free through the brand's website and app.

GARMIN'S NEW CYCLING EQUIPMENT

Garmin recently brought to the Philippines two new cycling equipment: the Edge 1040 Solar and the Rally XC200

Packed with Garmin’s performance, navigational, safety and connectivity features, Edge 1040 Solar is a GPS bike computer that lets cyclists ride longer, explore farther, and train harder.

The Rally XC200, on the other hand, is the newest addition to Garmin's Rally power meter series in the Philippines. It measures total power, cadence, advanced cycling dynamics including left/right balance, power

phase, and more.

Garmin’s products are available at Garmin stores nationwide and its Lazada and Shopee stores.

INFINIX'S 7.7 SALE

Infinix is joining Shopee's 7.7 Sale, offering discounts on select products.

Among these is the new Note 12 G96, which has features such as MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core CPU, 13GB RAM, and 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display.

More details are available at Infinix's website and official Shopee store.

KEEPR'S STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Keepr is offering storage solutions to both business owners and city dwellers in the metro.

Its units include self-storage lockers at Bonifacio Ridge in Bonifacio Global City, as well as medium, large, and 2XL storage units.

Keepr also offers to pick up the items directly from customers' doorsteps and deliver them to the designated warehouse where the items will be stored.

Its app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

LAZADA'S LAZLIVE+

Lazada has launched LazLive+, a curated interactive live content series that brings together experts to share tips and skills with shoppers.

Shoppers will get to interact real-time through the voting and chat functions with food content creator and entrepreneur Erwan Heusaff, actress Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico, and cosplayer​ Alodia Gosiengfiao.

LazLive+ will have 3 episodes from July 27 to 29, and will stream once a week every Wednesday at 7 p.m. starting August 3 to September 28.

LOCAD HELPS HAVAIANAS BUILD E-COMMERCE ARM

Havaianas in the Philippines has tapped fulfillment partner Locad to build and grow its e-commerce arm.

The flip-flop brand is now able to dispatch orders within 24 hours, addressing demand during flash sales.

Locad also helped Havaianas in terms of customer service, end-to-end fulfillment, and workforce management, allowing the brand to focus on project management.

MARKS & SPENCER'S GOODMOVE

Marks & Spencer’s Goodmove, the brand’s in-house activewear line for women, has arrived at its branch in Glorietta.

The products are designed to feel like a second skin made from lightweight sustainable recycled polyester.

These include pieces for walking, running, strength training, and gym workouts.

MR. DIY'S ANNIVERSARY SALE

Mr. DIY is celebrating its fourth year and 254 stores nationwide with a month-long anniversary sale.

Until July 31, customers can enjoy up to 30% off on selected items with no minimum spend, as well as a chance to win prizes for its raffle promo.

They can join the raffle by spending a minimum of P500 at any Mr. DIY store nationwide. One winner will get the grand prize of P200,000. Other prizes include Honda Click 125i (2 winners) and P1,000 worth of Mr. DIY gift vouchers (10 winners).

NOKIA ACCESSORIES ON SHOPEE

HMD Global has announced its new line-up of Nokia accessories.

These include the Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro, Nokia Clarity Earbuds +, Nokia Wired- and Wireless Headphones, and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro.

All these are now available exclusively on Shopee until July 11 starting at P890. Customers can also purchase the Nokia T20 tablet bundled with Nokia wired headphones for a limited time offer.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S AUTUMN & WINTER 2022 COLLECTION

Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger has released its Autumn & Winter 2022 collection, which is created based on the concept of "Shadow" with its monotone black and white colors.

The collection features ultra-oversized shirts in heavy cotton, graphically embroidered kaftans, and velour dresses, and footwear.

More details are available on Onitsuka Tiger's website and social media pages.

OPPO'S 7.7 SALE

Oppo is offering freebies and deals for its 7.7 Sale on Shopee and

Lazada.

From July 7-11, customers can get up to 56% off on devices like A94, A55, Reno5, Reno6, and Reno7, as well as the Oppo Band and Enco Buds.

Discount and shipping vouchers are also available during the promo period.

RAZER'S ORNATA V3

Razer recently announced the Ornata V3, its new entry-level, low-profile gaming keyboard.

The Ornata V3 is equipped with mecha-membrane switches, UV-coated ABS keycaps, Razer Chroma RGB with 10 lighting zones, backlit dedicated media keys, and an ergonomic magnetic soft-touch wrist rest.

It is available at Razer's website and resellers, as well as Lazada and Shopee.

SHOPEE'S 7.7 MID-YEAR SALE

Shopee is offering discounts and vouchers as it holds its 7.7 Mid-Year Sale.

Customers can enjoy deals from brands such as Abbott, Pedigree, Whiskas, Colgate-Palmolive, Omega Houseware, Ace Hardware, Pampers, Garnier, L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, P&G Beauty, Olay, Havaianas, LOVITO, Huawei, OPPO, and Infinix, among others.

They can also score P7 deals every 15 minutes during the Lightning Flash Hour sale from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 7.

There is also the Mukha Ng Panay Checkout Sa Shopee raffle, where customers get a chance to be one of the 5 winners of P10,000.

UNIQLO'S NEW JEANS LINEUP

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo has launched its newest jeans lineup for both kids and adults.

These are using BlueCycle technology, which eliminates the need for large amounts of water and manual labor used to get the faded, worn-in look in jeans. It significantly reduces water usage in the finishing process by up to 99%.

The jeans are Uniqlo's stretchiest yet, made with proprietary

stretch thread. The fabric is specially dyed to resist color fading.

VIVO'S T1 5G

Vivo is offering the T1 5G smartphone, which promises to handle mobile games with ease.

It has features such as a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, a Vapor Chamber Cooling System, AMOLED display, and 64MP cameras.

The T1 5G (P16,999) is available on Vivo Philippines' E-Store, as well as on Shopee and Lazada.

XIAOMI'S REDMIBOOK 15

Xiaomi announced the release of its RedmiBook 15 in the Philippines at a starting price of P26,999.

Featuring two variants, RedmiBook 15 is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, in the i3 256GB and i5 512GB models respectively.

Prices are at P26,999 for RedmiBook 15 i3 (8GB+256GB) and P37,999 for RedmiBook 15 i5 (8GB+512GB). Both variants are available for purchase at authorized Xiaomi stores in the Philippines, and online on official Lazada and Shopee stores.