PH bet in Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2022 fan vote

Philippine representative Alison Black is currently among the 10 Miss Supranational 2022 candidates with the most number of online votes.

Organizers on Tuesday released the initial Top 10 of Supra Fan Vote, where Black joins candidates from China, El Salvador, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Netherlands, and Zambia.

Supra Fan Vote is based on votes on the Miss Supranational app.

The winner will automatically get a Top 12 spot in the Miss Supranational 2022 coronation night, which will be held in Nowy Sacz, Poland on July 15 (morning of July 16 in the Philippines).

Black, a professional ballerina, aims to be the country's second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.

Aside from being in the Top 10 of Supra Fan Vote, she also made it to the Top 6 of the Miss Supranational 2022 talent competition.