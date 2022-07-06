MANILA -- Paolo Ballesteros once again showcased his creativity as he designed one of the national costumes in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

The actor-host created an outfit inspired by the tikbalang, a creature in Philippine folklore that is half-human, half-horse.

In an Instagram post, Ballesteros shared details about his latest masterpiece.

"This tikbalang national costume is fashioned with intertwined branches of the Balete tree that forms the horse head and butterfly sleeves, and hugs the body down to its hooves as to conceal the creature's looming presence," he said.

"Sheets of translucent, ghostly white fabric are decoratively draped as its beguiling mane and tail that dance with the wind as it lurks in the shadows. The body is adorned in lace, with white pearls and rhinestones flickering like diamonds," he added.

Ballesteros' costume was worn by Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidate Graciella Lehmann, who is representing Oriental Mindoro in the national pageant.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Lehmann said she believes the tikbalang costume is a "game-changer" in the Philippine pageant scene.

"It's about time that we showcase something that is really mysterious. Coming from mythology talaga ng Philippines," she said.

"Maganda tayong tikbalang dito," she added.

Check out Lehmann in Ballesteros' creation starting at the 0:14 mark in the video below: