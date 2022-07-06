Photos courtesy of Prince and Awie de Guzman.

MANILA -- Awie and Prince de Guzman have always been up to date with new trends in pop culture, making them popular for various events.

Among these campaigns were Warner Bros.’ "Shazam!" and Netflix’s "Stranger Things," "The Witcher," and "Trese."

“We went viral and made a lot of noise in the media during that time,” Awie recalled when she cosplayed the main character Alexandra Trese

“I felt a lot of pressure before deciding to cosplay her because the comics have been around for many years and the Trese community is very protective of their fandom! I read the comics so I can properly portray Trese, and I’m happy that the creators noticed my work too," she added.

Meanwhile, Prince played one of the Kambal sidekicks and her archenemy Datu Talagbusao.

The couple has always found a way to support each other, whenever one had to step back as a side character or provide assistance behind-the-scenes.

Awie started as Prince’s videographer at events before the local distributor of 20th Century Fox offered her the opportunity to cosplay the titular heroine in “Battle Angel: Alita” in 2019.

The cosplay gig was so memorable to her that she had the name of the movie tattooed on her wrist to remind her where she started. “It also reminds me that just like Alita, I can strongly overcome any difficulties,” Awie said.

Prince is a prosthetics expert. He pulls long nights making elaborate masks, costumes, and wigs, which led him to build a one-million-strong fan base for his YouTube channel “Prince de Guzman Transformations.”

“I am proud of every single work that I have but 2017 Pennywise will always have a special place in my heart,” Prince said about his cosplay of the eerie clown from Warner Bros.’ “IT.”



"It is the very first cosplay that I finished from head to toe and this character launched me from where I am right now. My Pennywise cosplay opened many doors to me and I am still improving this cosplay up to this day,” he added.

Prince has also cosplayed as Michael Myers from "Halloween" and Valak from "The Conjuring" universe.

“Another memorable cosplay for me was my Gunzo cosplay from 'Call of Duty' because it opened me to more gaming cosplays and to the gaming world itself,” Prince said.

Awie said she is also grateful for the support they both get from pop culture fans.

“When I see positive responses from the fans and followers, and they suggest a lot more characters, that’s when I know I’m doing a good job and they see that I can do more,” she said.

Related video: