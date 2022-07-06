SKYBIZ has some tips for aspiring entrepreneurs. Handout

MANILA – After its collaboration with industry experts, SKYBIZ, the business solutions arm of SKY Cable Corporation, is bringing new ideas in sustaining growth and boosting work productivity.

Through webinars and participating in trade events, SKYBIZ offers some 'madiskartips' to help SMEs succeed, inspire entrepreneurs to start their ventures, and sustain long-term growth for their respective businesses.

1) Think on the fly, plan accordingly

Every business owner needs to think quickly on their feet. Among the most important steps in starting a venture is to anticipate every possible scenario that may come along the way and prepare solutions for each circumstance. Thinking ahead and on the dot ensures businesses run smoothly despite setbacks and other obstacles.

Planning accordingly and identifying the market will also be beneficial to attain and sustain business growth. Analyzing the next steps, hiring the right people, and observing trends would help bring your venture to greater heights from where it started.

2) Determination and passion are fuel to success

Determination goes a long way, especially in running your own business. Apart from your skillset and knowledge in the industry, willingness and passion are the driving forces of each entrepreneur.

Do what you love and impart it in your day-to-day activities. If feeling burnt out due to non-stop work and thinking, take a breather and refuel your inspiration to keep going. Always look back on your humble beginnings and use them as motivation to bring your business forward in the long run.

3) Leave a good impression and a lasting impact

One of the secrets to a successful brand is how to present itself to the market. This is where crucial planning plays with creating good branding for your business. Aim to impress your consumers and clientele with your products and services. Identify their needs based on your target demographic.

With many competitors in the market, find ways on how your brand would set itself apart from established businesses. Always find an edge and use it as a tool to further establish a strong presence as one of the most reliable labels in the industry.

Also, invest in continuously improving your customer service as it serves an integral role in maintaining a personal experience with consumers—further commending your brand to the rest of the public.

4) Be wary of expenses and financial options

Money plays the most crucial part in running a business. For aspiring entrepreneurs, relying on savings alone is not enough to open your dream venture. Determine the cost of establishing your brand, then consider researching other financial options that would help kickstart your business, from taking loans or grants to looking for the right investors.

With enough capital, you can launch a business of your own. But, it takes time for you to gain profit. In the meantime, monitor the money flowing in and out of your company or a small venture, including taxes, payrolls, utility expenditures, other useful investments, and more. Maintain a healthy mindset in organizing your finances to ensure proper cash flow in growing your business.

5) Embrace change, go digital

Contrary to the belief that change can be a risk in one's business, adapting to today's market trends and embracing new ideas can reap the rewards for your brand.

With proper research and planning, embracing change can be a breeze and would help ensure more customers are inclined to your array of products and services. In today's age, where transactions and other business activities are done online, it is never too late to invest in a reliable service provider and other solutions tools to ease the transition to digital means.

