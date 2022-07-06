

Heart Evangelista continues to make her mark on the international fashion scene.

The actress received a shoutout from the French luxury brand Dior, which was impressed by her look in one of its fashion shows.

Posting a photo of Evangelista on its Twitter page, which has 8.8 million followers, Dior said: "And that's how you make an entrance!"

And that's how you make an entrance! House friend @Heart021485 arrived at the #DiorCouture Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 by Maria Grazia Chiuri show https://t.co/5ezVhYa9Gv earlier today in an Autumn-Winter 2022 ready-to-wear outfit.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/0MK4Z691Sr — Dior (@Dior) July 4, 2022

Evangelista, for her part, shared Dior's post on her own Twitter account, with the caption "Merci," or "thank you" in French.

In response, Dior told the Filipino celebrity: "Thank you for joining us for this enchanting show! It's always a pleasure to have you."

This is not the first time that Evangelista attended a Dior fashion show. Just last March, she was invited to grace an event by the French luxury brand.

Earlier, she expressed excitement to be "part of the Dior family."

Evangelista rose to fame as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Last year, she launched Maison Love Marie, her own brand of fashion and home items. The actress also posts vlogs and paints on designer bags for her friends and selected clients.