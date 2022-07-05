ABS-CBN online, TV journalists win Pagdasig awards

MANILA — Four ABS-CBN journalists, including two writers from ABS-CBN News Digital Media, won awards at the Pagdasig Awards 2022 given by communication students of Leyte Normal University in Tacloban City.

Angela Coloma was named Best Online Female News Writer, while Karl Cedrick Basco was recognized as Best Online Male News Writer in the national category.

ABS-CBN News reporters Jacque Manabat and Jeff Canoy also won Best TV Female Reporter and Best TV Male Reporter, respectively.

ABS-CBN correspondent Sharon Evite-Carangue also won as the Best Local/Regional News Writer in Leyte and Eastern Visayas.

The awarding ceremony, organized by student group BACommUNITY, was livestreamed on Facebook on Tuesday night.

"As misinformation and disinformation have become more rampant nowadays, it is only right to recognize the media's frontrunners who tirelessly fight the widespread of fake news," the student organization said on its Facebook page.

"As aspiring media practitioners, members of the organization have commended each of their personal bets in the field– media outlets, media personalities, and even news programs!" it added.