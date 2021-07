IN PHOTOS: Official glam shots of Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines (MWP) has released the official glam shots of its latest batch of candidates.

Forty-five ladies are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in Miss World and other competitions such as Miss Supranational and Reina Hispanoamericana.

Other crowns up or grabs include Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Multinational Philippines, and Miss Tourism Philippines.

The glam portraits of the 45 candidates were uploaded on MWP's social media pages over the weekend.

The MWP 2021 pageant will be held on July 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Philippines has only one Miss World crown, after actress Megan Young won in 2013.

