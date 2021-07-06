After first runner-up finish, is Bella Ysmael still eyeing Miss Universe PH crown?

MANILA -- Bella Ysmael followed in the footsteps of her aunt, former Miss Universe Margie Moran, last year as she competed in the country's first-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Representing Parañaque, she finished first runner-up to Iloilo's Rabiya Mateo.

With applications already open for the 2021 edition of Miss Universe Philippines, many are curious as to whether Ysmael will once again compete for the crown.

In an interview with the local fashion magazine Mega, she said: "Definitely, yes."

"From where I stand right now, Miss Universe has always been my dream, it's always been my goal. Not only related to my aunt, right?" she added.

Ysmael was quick to point out, however, that she does not want people to "expect a certain time" for her to compete again.

While she is eyeing the Miss Universe stage, the beauty queen also acknowledged the possibility that it may not be meant for her.

"I guess every girl, when she joins, she has a specific goal, and maybe we’re not the same, but from where I stand right now, [Miss] Universe is my goal. If not, then maybe it's just not meant for me. Maybe there are other things that are meant for me. For now, that’s all that I can say about it," she said.

Aside from her reign as Miss Universe Philippines 2020 first runner-up and Ambassador for Arts and Culture, Ysmael has also started a swimwear business.

"That's kind of been my dream since I was in high school. So slowly starting. Hopefully that can grow. Basically I want to be my own boss," she said.

