MANILA -- Nadine Lustre has been vegan for almost a year, and does not see herself going back to her old ways.

The actress, who stars in the latest cover of Metro, told the local fashion magazine that her shift to a vegan diet stemmed from her soft spot for animals.

Seeing animals as her equals, Lustre said they "deserve to live in this world as much as I do," instead of being butchered and consumed by humans.

"I think I can never go back na rin eh, just because I'm conditioned na to not eat animals. I believe it's the best thing that ever happened to me," she said.

"At the end of the day, you can't help but feel bad for the animals. I mean, these pigs are like me. They're sentient beings and they have emotions, and they're loving creatures," she stressed.

Since turning vegan, Lustre has become more conscious about the products she buys, including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle items.

"I don’t purchase leather anymore. I'm starting to look for brands that are vegan or that are synthetic," she said.

"Basta nag-switch lang talaga 'yung mindset ko when I switched to vegan -- parang everything followed."

Aside from being vegan, Lustre has also become known as an "eco-warrior." Among others, she is an honorary park ranger of Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

The actress, who has been living in the island paradise of Siargao, said she always wants to be one with nature.

"I really am grateful that I have the means to have those days, 'cause I know that it’s something that I need. I can’t handle life when it’s too fast and that’s how my life was before," she said.