LOOK: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey host engagement party

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey hosted an engagement part attended by their closest family and friends over the weekend.

Culpo shared photos from the gathering on Tuesday, showing her and McCaffrey in full smiles as they celebrate their love.

“Thank you God for the love of my life,” Culpo captioned her Instagram post.

McCaffrey, for his part, shared his fiancée’s post on his Instagram Stories and simply added the heart emoji on top of it.

Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged last April 2.

Belatedly letting the whole world know about it, Culpo said at that time: "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but word travels fast. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

Culpo and McCaffree have been together since 2019.