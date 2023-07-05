LOOK: 'Island girl' Vanessa Hudgens poses for Tatler PH

MANILA -- Vanessa Hudgens posed with the Philippines as her backdrop as she appears in the latest issue of a society magazine.

The Filipino-American actress is the latest cover star of Tatler Philippines. On Tuesday, she shared photos from her shoot in El Nido, Palawan on her Instagram page.

"Island girl," she said in the caption.

Hudgens, who rose to fame for portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series, was born to a Filipina mother and an American father.

She visited the Philippines for the first time last March, primarily for the filming of a travel documentary about her Filipino roots.

She was later on named a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines.