Harley-Davidson introduces limited edition 'Fast Johnnie'

The three variants of the Harley-Davidson "Fast Johnnie." Handout

Well-known big bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson celebrates muscle car culture and its racing heritage with the introduction of "Fast Johnnie," the 2023 addition to the "Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection" of limited run bikes which features factory-direct custom paint and graphic treatments.

Executed in Celestial Blue with white racing stripes, Fast Jonnie's paint scheme is offered in three 2023 Harley-Davidson models: the Low Rider® ST, the Street Glide® ST and the Road Glide® ST motorcycles.

The global production of these bikes is limited to no more than 2,000 for each of the models.

From July 8, customers may check-out these exclusive bikes across all Harley-Davidson authorized dealerships in the Philippines, with prices starting from P1,760,000.

“We are thrilled to introduce new model additions to our limited-edition Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection, which have been created with our motorcycling community in mind," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets & India at Harley-Davidson.

"Our riders in the Philippines can be assured of a smooth and comfortable ride as they pursue their passion for adventure and the open road.”



Here are the features of each of the three 2023 Harley Davidson models:

-Low Rider® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST model is an American V-Twin sport-touring bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast style and craves the outrageous performance of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin powertrain. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Low Rider® ST model.

-Street Glide® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The Street Glide® ST model pairs the muscular Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain with tough West Coast styling influences and new dark-and-bronze finishes. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Street Glide® ST model.

-Road Glide® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The sleek Road Glide® ST model projects more menace than ever and backs it up with the street-scorching power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain. Mechanical features are identical to 2023 Road Glide® ST model.

For local availability of the models, please check with your nearest Harley-Davidson dealer.