PH international dive expo to return as on-site event

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism's (DOT) Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) is returning as an on-site event this year.

Considered the country's largest platform for the diving community, PHIDEX will be held from August 19 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

This year's theme is "Back into the Blue: One with the Sea," and is expected to gather dive tourists, experts, tour operators, and partner businesses.

"The entry of international travelers is a welcome development that will lead to growth in the travel and tourism sector, restoration of jobs, and the generation of much-needed revenue for tourism-related enterprises and communities. We are optimistic that these economic benefits will also extend to dive destinations around the country," Tourism Development Undersecretary Woodrow Maquiling Jr. said in a statement.

"The DOT hopes to encourage divers to practice sustainability every time they dive to preserve the country's seas. Sustainable diving practices are a huge part of the reason why the country's dive destinations continue to operate despite challenges brought by the pandemic," he added.

PHIDEX 2021 was held as a virtual event in 2021.

This year's on-site expo will feature a dive travel exchange, a business-to-business meeting program for local and international dive operators, dive conference and seminars, and familiarization tours to top and emerging Philippine dive destinations.

Exhibition booths will also showcase dive resorts and centers in different destinations, as well as top-rated dive gear and equipment.

Registration as consumer and trade visitors, as well as for exhibition booths, can be done on PHIDEX's website.