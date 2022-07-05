Marian Rivera shares tips on shopping for home items

MANILA -- Despite her superstar status, Marian Rivera still believes in the importance of setting a budget when shopping for home items.

The actress and entrepreneur said a helpful way to avoid unnecessary purchases is having a "peg" or guide when sprucing up the home.

"Always look for a peg. In that manner, mas makikita mo kung ano 'yung kailangan mong bilhin, kung anong kulang," she said in a statement released by Shopee, which tapped her as the face of its upcoming 7.7 Mid-Year Sale.

Rivera also reminded the public to know their priorities when it comes to decorating their home. While she enjoys making her space look beautiful, the first thing she considers is her children, so all items and designs must be kid-friendly.

"Siyempre bata, maligalig, mahirap namang makatabig-tabig sila or malapit sa disgrasya, so I always make sure na kid-friendly ang mga gamit at ayos namin sa bahay," she said.

Another tip shared by Rivera is to look for multiple places to shop, both in physical stores and online platforms, to get the best deals.

She said this is particularly helpful for her when she is looking for kitchenware and ingredients.

"I am very fond of kitchenware, mga ingredients ng kung ano-anong niluluto. Minsan, of course, may mga ingredients na mahirap hanapin sa grocery," said Rivera.

As for her top picks for budget-friendly items, the actress recommended handy tools like hanging closet organizers, automatic toothpaste dispensers, wall-mounted rotatable hooks, and refrigerator storage boxes, which are all available online for less than P100.

Other cheap finds she mentioned include kitchen items such as condiments organizers, silicone oven gloves, sealed jar containers, and multi-purpose kitchen towels.