MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo wowed her friends and fans in her latest photo shoot.

The Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up wore a sexy black dress, with a pair of gloves covering her chest.

"Close your eyes and open your mind," she said in one of her posts.

Reacting to her post, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves said: "Ay teka lang naman!"

Albie Casiño, her housemate in "Pinoy Big Brother," for his part said in jest: "Report ko 'to eh."

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio, meanwhile, simply said: "PAAAAAAK."

Bernardo's newly released photos are one of the four layouts of her recent shoot, as mentioned in her vlog.

She said she has not done anything like this before. "Never ko pa itong nagawa sa any shoot ko," she admitted.

"Ang gusto ko talaga i-achieve is medyo sexy, sultry, but hindi pabigay," she added.