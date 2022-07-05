The LGBT couple, whose love story was featured in a "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode last year, tied the knot in New York City.

In a series of Instagram posts, vloggers Sarah Garcia and Tanchellie Lobete shared their precious moments as a married couple.

Garcia revealed that they got married on the last day of June, or Pride Month: "Ended #pridemonth last June 30 ‘22 with a blast!! I just married my best girl and I still cannot believe it!"

In a lengthy post, Lobete thanked all of the people behind their wedding, saying: "I vow my forever to you, to us! This day will always leave a mark in our hearts."

"We would like to thank these people who believed in us and crafted really well the essentials for our wedding day: Bridal suit: @rauatelierweddings wedding rings: @sepvergara_finejewelry. Thank you to our friends for being there and who only want what’s best for us!" Lobete said.

"We especially thank our family who loved and accepted us since day one, all of your acceptance and love mean a lot to us! And to the best organizer/photographer/videographer (all-in-one package-nasa kanila na ang lahat!) here in NYC, @perfectweddingnyc. Thanks so much for this unforgettable wedding experience!"

In the "MMK" episode, the two were played by Miles Ocampo and Michelle Vito, who showed how two women can find love, comfort, and security in each other.

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” airs on on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and iWantTFC. For viewers outside of the Philippines, it airs on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: