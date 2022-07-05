Screengrab from Team Kramer's YouTube video

MANILA – Doug and Chesca Kramer gave their eldest daughter Kendra a luxury watch when she turned 13 years old.

In a vlog which the celebrity couple shared last Saturday, Doug can be seen giving a speech as to the importance of the Rolex watch they gave Kendra for her birthday.

“I think the most important thing is what Mommy and I and your siblings have shown you is how quality and quantity of time is so important,” Doug began.

“As a symbol of time – this is a little reminder of how precious you are and how precious time is. Your very first special watch,” he added.

Surprised by the gift, Kendra could not stop saying thank you to her parents for their present.

Chesca said in jest that she only agreed to give Kendra a Rolex because she’s definitely going wear it too.

In the caption of their vlog, the celebrity couple said they “made sure that she will value this gift until she grows old.”

“We love you so much Kendra! You deserve the best always,” they added.