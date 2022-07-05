Handout

MANILA -- The national costumes of this year's Binibining Pilipinas candidates are currently showcased in a photo exhibit at a mall in Cubao, Quezon City.

The public can visit the Bb. Pilipinas National Costume Exhibit at Farmers Plaza until July 15.

It will then be moved to Gateway Mall from July 16 until the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 coronation night on July 31.

The new exhibit shows the national costumes of the 40 candidates in 7-foot-tall installations.

Portraits of the candidates were shot by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City, with styling done by Patrick Henry Mergano and Macky Combe.

Just like in the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 glam shot exhibit, Araneta City will soon incorporate augmented reality technology into the national costume photos to bring them to life.

Exhibit viewers will need to download the UniteAR app on their smartphones and scan the QR code in any of the panels to see the candidates in motion.

