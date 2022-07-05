Former Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis is officially under Ford Models, with her profile now on the modeling agency's website.

Friends and fans congratulated Abesamis on her latest feat as she shared a screenshot of her profile under Ford Models New York on Instagram.

Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon could not help but call her fellow beauty queen "gorgeous," while Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo left lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

The Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP) also took to social media to share the good news, saying it is "very proud" of Abesamis for being part of Ford Models.

"Aya Abesamis now represented by Ford Models. Your PMAP family is very proud of you!" it said in an Instagram post.

Before joining Ford Models, Abesamis finished first runner-up in Bb. Pilipinas 2019. She later on replaced Samantha Lo, who prematurely ended her reign as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2019.

Abesamis was supposed to represent the Philippines in Miss Grand International 2020, but she was unable to compete as she exceeded the age limit for the pageant.

Bernardo took her spot, and went on to finish first runner-up.