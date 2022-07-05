Anthony Taberna's daughter Zoey is now cancer-free

Anthony Taberna has nothing but gratitude as his daughter, Zoey, is finally back home and cancer-free.

The news anchor shared the good news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he thanked all those who joined them in praying for Zoey's recovery.

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat ng kasama namin sa pananalangin. Nakauwi na kami kasama si Zoey pagkalipas ng halos kalahating taon sa Singapore. Salamat, higit sa lahat, sa Panginoong Diyos," he said in the caption.

Taberna also directed his social media followers to Zoey's Instagram page, where his daughter shared her journey battling leukemia.

In her lengthy post, the 13-year-old recalled how she was "smoothly" undergoing chemotherapy in 2019 until she experienced pain in several parts of her her body.

After undergoing tests, they found out that "all of the cancer cells that was supposed to be long gone came back in a way more dangerous and fatal form."

This prompted them to go to Singapore for treatment. According to Zoey, her family, loved ones, and faith in God helped her soldier on during those trying times.

"I experienced things that, looking back now, even I thought wouldn't be able to handle. But with the support of my loved ones and God, I was able to get over [them]," she said.

"Literally every bad thing that happened to me was such a blur. I'm not going to lie, there were so many times that I thought it was the end of me, that my life would end at 13 years old."

After about half a year in Singapore, Zoey is happy to be able to return home cancer-free.

"After 167 long days, we went back home to the Philippines. And now, I am totally cancer-free!" she said. "I would still have check-ups and maintenance drug infusions from time to time, but that is nothing compared to what I've been through."

"I couldn't have done all of this without the help, support, and love of everyone special to me and, most of all, God," she added.