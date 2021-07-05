WATCH: Karen Davila shows Raffy Tulfo's collection of designer polos

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- After Manny Pacquiao, it was Raffy Tulfo's turn to open the doors of his home to the public through a vlog released by his fellow broadcaster, Karen Davila.

Tulfo said the house, located in Novaliches, is a rental property.

"Meron ako sa New Manila, rental property din. Medyo napuno na 'yung mga kasangkapan doon kaya nag-rent ako rito. Para may paglagyan ang mga gamit habang ginagawa 'yung bahay namin sa isang place sa Quezon City," he said.

The house was decorated by Tulfo's wife and daughter. After showing the living area, dining space, and kitchen, Tulfo brought Davila upstairs, to a room that houses his designer polos.

The collection includes items from brands such as Versace, Hermes, Balmain, Fendi, Balenciaga, Gucci, Dior, and Burberry.

Visibly surprised at the racks of clothes, each costing around P10,000 to P50,000, Davila said: "Raffy, this is like department store levels."

"Ito 'yung first time na nakakita ako ng lalaki na may ganitong collection," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

One of the most searched personalities in the Philippines for 2020, Tulfo is known for his online show where he listens to various complaints and tries to resolve them.

He is said to have earned more than P2 billion from his YouTube channel, which has more than 20 million subscribers as of writing.

Related video: