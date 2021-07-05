LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach reunites with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai

Pia Wurtzbach is happy to be reunited with her boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey, in Dubai.

The former Miss Universe, who got vaccinated in the Philippines last month, shared a photo of her with the entrepreneur on Instagram over the weekend.

"Waiting for our order. First meal together in what feels like forever," she said in the caption.

Jauncey also shared snaps of them together, saying that he is "excited for what’s in store in the UAE."

Wurtzbach and Jauncey were last spotted together in March, with the couple finding a temporary home in Morocco amid the pandemic.

The beauty queen has yet to publicly reveal if her trip also includes work projects. Early this year, she made history as the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week.

