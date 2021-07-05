Alex Gonzaga lands on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga couldn't believe she landed on the cover of a well-known Vietnam-based fashion magazine.

“Please pinch me. This is not even in my checklist but grabe,” Gonzaga wrote on Instagram as she shared the front page of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam’s July 2021 issue with her on the cover.

“Thank you Lord for using mama @carissacielomedved to make this possible! HARPER'S BAZAAR VIETNAM 10th Year Anniversary Edition.”

In its own post, the magazine described Gonzaga as a multi-hyphenated artist from the Philippines, juggling her job as a “Filipina television host, actress, singer, comedian, entrepreneur, vlogger, and author.”

“I am enjoying each and every role… I am in the stage of my life that I get to be more grateful and see the positive side of everything that's happening to me,” the magazine quoted Gonzaga, citing her magazine interview.

Following her post, several local celebrities congratulated Gonzaga for this feat, and commended how good she looks on the cover.

Among those who showered her with compliments were her sister Toni Gonzaga, brother-in-law Paul Soriano, Mariel Rodriguez, Heart Evangelista, Liz Uy, Karen Davila, and Melai Francisco.