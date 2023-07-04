Patricia Javier's son joins Thailand Fashion Week

After winning the Mister Teen International pageant in Thailand, Robert Walcher IV is back in the Southeast Asian country, this time for a fashion event.

He graced the runway of Thailand Fashion Week, showcasing the creations of Filipino designer Don Cristobal.

His parents, actress-beauty queen Patricia Javier and American chiropractor Rob Walcher, were able to watch him take to the catwalk in Bangkok, Thailand.

Photos and videos were shared on social media by Walcher, Javier, and Mister Teen International Philippines.

Walcher was crowned Mister Teen International by his mother, Javier, who holds the 2019 Noble Queen of the Universe title.

According to a report from the entertainment website Pep, he is set to sign a contract with Viva Artists Agency, which also manages Javier's acting career.