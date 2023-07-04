Netizens weigh in on Mimiyuuuh's dating advice

Mimiyuuuh/Instagram

MANILA — Social media star Mimiyuuuh has sent the internet abuzz with her advice to "never date" someone who doesn't have money.

Mimiyuuuh was responding to a question sent to Cosmopolitan Philippines by an anonymous sender who spoke of struggling to make a former partner pay off a large sum of debt.

"Unang-una, bakit naman ho kasi kayo magjo-jowa ng walang pera? Diyan ka nagkamali eh, nag-jowa ka ng walang pera," he said.

"Iyan ang aking lesson learned, never ever date someone na walang pera," Mimiyuuuh continued.

The statement drew mixed reactions on social media.

Many people in the Facebook comments section where ABS-CBN News sought to solicit comments on the topic agreed with Mimiyuuuh's remark.

"Agree and I believe hindi naman po kasi nauulam ang 'I LOVE YOU at I MISS YOU,'" one user said.

"Yes!!! Kahit masabihan ka ng mukhang pera pero necessary un to talk kesa mag suffer later. Love itself can’t feed you food," said another.

Some argued that financial stability is important in a relationship, especially in the face of the rising cost of goods.

"Bakit ka papasok sa relasyon kung wala kang pera or trabaho? Ang mahal na ng bilihin ngayon, kailangan magtipid. Or else isa talaga sa pag-aawayan niyo kahit mag gf/bf pa lang kayo is pera," a Facebook user commented.

"Lalo na kung pupunta kayo sa lugar na gusto niyo or kakain sa labas. Mas mabuti na iready mo muna ang sarili mo na kaya mo na siyang buhayin kasi kapag naging mag-asawa na kayo at wala kayong pera paano na magiging buhay niyo at ng magiging anak niyo???"

Does money matter in love?



Social media star Mimiyuuuh believes that financial stability is important in any relationship. #ABSCBNNewsapan



FULL STORY: https://t.co/mLj62gv2ro pic.twitter.com/NRgjymRlA0 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 3, 2023

On Twitter, while many agreed with Mimiyuuuh, some offered fresh perspectives on the topic.

One user said, "Financial stability is good, but their absolute loyalty to you more important. You have to be each other’s priority, your ride or die. Everything else [is] immaterial if they betray you."

"Yes, it is important but it’s not the highest basis for consummate love. I tried to theoretically analyze this and it always goes with responsibility toward passion, commitment, and intimacy in both parties," this Twitter user said.

"It depends kung ano priority mo sa relationships. Sure, being stable financially is better but not everyone cares for this. It’s also important to put limitations/boundaries sa karelasyon especially if you’re not yet married," said another.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 for his viral "Dalagang Pilipina" video and went on to become a successful content creator with more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.