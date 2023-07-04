Looks still matter among Pinoys in dating apps: survey

Handout



MANILA -- Looks still matter for most Filipino adults when looking for a potential partner in dating apps, according to a survey.

Agile Data Solutions, through its survey arm Hustle PH, conducted a study of 680 Filipinos ages 18 and above who use dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, FilipinoCupid, OKCupid, and Coffee Meets Bagel.

It showed how visual presentation plays a role in getting people's attention and interest, with 63% of men and 54% of women respondents saying the first thing they check in a dating app is the user's photo.

The study also showed that 44% of males and 45% of females put more effort in their profile photos as a primary element of self-presentation.

"Online dating follows rules of physical dating where initial attraction is always prompted by looks, then developed through meaningful conversations," Agile Data Solutions co-founder Jason Gaguan said in a statement. "The main difference is that connections are made faster without the barrier of physical distance and the burden of time-consuming face to face meetings."

While many respondents want to broaden their social connections through dating apps, a number of them are also concerned about meeting strangers with ill intentions.

According to the survey, 34% of females have experienced anxiety, stress, or fear while using dating apps; while 43% of women and 40% of men are worried about encountering posers.

"After the initial attraction made through profile pictures, and early conversations, we see a similar trend of mistrust and anxiety similar to what we see in the early adoption stage of any digital platform like e-commerce, web news, vlogs and even online payments," Gaguan said.

"Looking at the maturity pattern of these other platforms, the key is to establish a safe space for its users resulting from better security from fraud and higher user penetration," he added.

Other findings in the survey include:

- 50% of women and 48% of men value the ability to establish deep connections without the need for in-person meetings

- 37% of male respondents and 32% of female respondents expressed a keen interest in discovering shared interests and hobbies

- 58% of females and 73% of males have reported being in a relationship with someone they met through an online dating app

- Six out of 10 men and women consider online relationships and friendships to be equally meaningful as those formed in person