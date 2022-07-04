MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BGC LAUNCHES SECOND OFF-LEASH DOG PARK

Handout

Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig recently launched its second off-leash dog park along 7th Avenue.

A partnership between BGC, Presidential Paws, and PetMe, BGC Central Bark 2 offers over 800 square meters of space where dogs of all sizes can run and play while being supervised by trained park rangers.

The park and its services are open to members who will avail of a monthly pass for P999, or a three-month pass for P2,499 that can be used in both parks. Day passes are also available at P100. BGC Central Bark is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beyond access to the dog park, members can also take part in exclusive park events, as well as discounts at PetMe BGC and at the Presidential Paws accessories and grooming lounge.

FILIPINOS' MOST WISHLISTED AIRBNB STAYS

Handout

Airbnb has listed some of Filipinos' most wish-listed unique stays on its platform.

These include Jeepney Camper in Rizal, Mango Nest Hut in Zambales, Floral Island in Palawan, and Dome Mufli King in Laguna.

Cebu's Treehouse de Valentine and Alhibé Farm Exclusive Homestay also made the cut, as well as Batangas' Vintage Airstream Suite, Treehouse by the Ocean, Anilao Beach House, and Domescape.

FLY GANGWON RESUMES OPERATIONS IN CLARK

Low-cost airline Fly Gangwon has resumed operations at Clark International Airport (CRK) for passengers going to South Korea.

Travelers arriving through Yangyang International Airport can visit Gangwon and Seoul City center for up to 15 days under the Visa Waiver Program, provided they are part of a group tour.

Tourists should also be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 and must also be booked through accredited travel agencies.

MABUHAY MILES PARTNERSHIP WITH SHELL

Handout

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) and Philippine Airlines' (PAL) Mabuhay Miles recently launched a partnership that allows customers to convert their points on the road with flight miles.

Three Shell Go+ points can now be turned into 1 Mabuhay Mile, with a minimum redemption of 30 points.

This can be done through the Shell Go+ application, with more details on Shell's website.

MAPFRE NOW ACCREDITED FOR SCHENGEN VISA

Filipinos who would like to travel to Europe now have better chances of doing so with the recent Schengen Visa accreditation of MAPFRE.

MAPFRE's travel policy covers at least €35,000 and up to 75 years old.

It has also increased its travel insurance's COVID-19 coverage for up to $50,000. This includes medical treatment and expenses, repatriation of remains, trip cancellation, and curtailment.

It also has other benefits for inconveniences like delayed departure, missed connecting flight, baggage delay, and loss or destruction of checked-in and hand-carry luggage.

ROBINSONS HOTELS NOW HAS OWN MOBILE APP

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) now has its mobile app which allows users to book multiple rooms in any of its 25 properties.

Options are also available for add-ons such as breakfast and extra beds. Users can also input promo codes to score deals, and pay for their stay through the app or at the hotel.

They can also opt for contactless check-in by using their uniquely generated QR codes at select self-check-in kiosks situated within the hotel lobby.

The RHR mobile app is available on the App Store and Google Play.