MANILA -- Former beauty queen Sandra Lemonon took to social media to reveal that she has given birth to her first child with basketball player Sol Mercado.

Their baby boy, named Zaiah Rafael, was born last June 21.

"Pinky promise, now and forever," Lemonon said in an Instagram post, which showed a photo of her newborn's hand.

The comments section of Lemonon's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends, including her fellow beauty queens.

"Such a blessing," said Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"Yay I'm so happy for you! And excited to see you be the best mama," said Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters.

"Congratulations," said Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

Mercado, for his part, shared a photo of him with their newborn baby.

In the caption, he referred to Zaiah Rafael as their proof of life and love.

It was last March when Lemonon and Mercado announced their engagement, as well as the arrival of their first child.

Lemonon represented Taguig in Miss Universe Philippines in 2020 and finished as a semi-finalist.

Prior to this, she competed in Bb. Pilipinas 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.