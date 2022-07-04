LOOK: A tour of Alex Gonzaga's renovated condo

Alex Gonzaga shows her balcony, which has a view of EDSA. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

MANILA -- Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada have finally moved into their first home as a married couple.

In her latest vlog, the actress showed how her three-bedroom unit was renovated to reflect her changing taste and lifestyle.

"Feeling ko kasi parang mas nababagay siya sa Mommy Pinty living," she said in jest of her condo's previous look, referring to her mother.

"Dahil pa-hip and happening kaming mag-asawa -- well ako lang, walang kinalaman si Mikee rito... So naisip ko na ipa-renovate," she added.

White, black, and wood elements can be seen in all parts of the space, with sphere-shaped lights also doubling as decorative pieces.

"Finally ipapakita ko na sa inyo... ang aming first home mag-asawa," Gonzaga said.

"Ang gusto ko kasi white, wood, black. 'Yun lang ang gusto kong makita... So ang galing ng interior designer ko, napaikot-ikot niya at nabigay niya ang aking hilig," she added.

Gonzaga said her favorite part is the kitchen as it is enclosed, unlike most condo units with open layouts.

A swivel door separates the cooking space from the rest of their home. "At least kapag may nangyayaring ka-busyhan at may bisita, nasasara," she said.

Check out photos of Gonzaga's renovated condo below:

Living area. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

Dining area. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

Kitchen. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

Kitchen. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

Hallway. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

Powder room. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog

Master bedroom. Screengrab from Gonzaga's vlog