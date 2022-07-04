MANILA -- Kylie Verzosa stars on the cover of a local magazine's "Body Beautiful" issue.

In photos released by Mega Entertainment, the former Miss International can be seen wearing "visually stirring pieces," which are "are all about celebrating the curves that women have been told to cover."

"Unafraid to take on ambitious and emotionally driven characters, Kylie Verzosa is ready to dominate the world of acting. She shows us that she's only just begun," the magazine said in its post, which was shared by Verzosa on Instagram.

Photographer BJ Pascual, who took Verzosa's latest photos, also shared a behind-the-scenes look at their fashion shoot.

He described the beauty queen-turned-actress as a "sexy cyborg."

Verzosa rose to fame after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International crown in 2016. She went on to pursue a career in showbiz, starring in movies such as "Sisid" and "The Housemaid."

Her latest project is the film "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" with Zanjoe Marudo, which premiered on Vivamax last May.