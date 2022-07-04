Courtesy: Korina Sanchez Instagram

MANILA -- Veteran Broadcaster Korina Sanchez has one thing to say to those who would like to go back to the classroom and continue pursuing their education: "Never say never, always know it's never too late."

The former broadcast journalist posted throwback pictures of the Ateneo De Manila Commencement Exercises in 2016 where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Journalism.

"Yep, I took up my Masters past 50 [years old]! Akala yata ng classmates ko pagpasok ko ng classroom na ako ang teacher (My classmates must have thought I was their teacher)," Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

Sanchez shared that she took her classes online in between her anchoring job at ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol."

She took a leave of absence in 2015 from her work as a journalist to finish her master's degree. She no longer returned to face the camera as a news anchor when her husband, former Interior Secretary mar Roxas filed his candidacy for presidency in 2016.

But she maintained a magazine show, "Rated K," which transitioned from the ABS-CBN Current Affairs block to "Rated Korina," content for her YouTube channel.

Courtesy: Korina Sanchez Instagram

"Studying from an 'older' mind and graduating a master's degree has been one of the most exhilarating experiences yet," Sanchez added.

Sanchez was a broadcast journalist for over 2 decades when she finished her master's.