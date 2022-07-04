MANILA -- Former Viva Hot Babes member Rachel Villanueva faced the entertainment press anew not for a showbiz comeback, but as a businesswoman.



Together with Ella V, another Viva Hot Babe alumna, Villanueva shared her journey to reinvent herself from a sexy star to a car salesperson.

“I never thought I would get into business, but I guess it was a natural progression from my background in sales. I got into show business as a member of Viva Hot Babes when I was in my teens. I eventually realized that it wasn’t for me though so I got into sales. That was where I found success. It turned out to be something that I can be really good at,” she said.

Villanueva made a name in the world of high-end automobiles, at one time selling 30 units of luxury cars in three months.

"That was when I knew it was time to open Autoflare. It was time to open a showroom for pre-owned luxury cars where customers can be assured of the quality of the automobiles they are getting. All the cars we sell have been thoroughly checked. Buyers can rest easy knowing that what they’re getting is the best quality out there,” she said.

But this is just the beginning of her story outside the entertainment field. Villanueva also started studying the skin and beauty industry, which is close to her heart.

“Estetika Beauty and Wellness Clinic was born out of my fondness for nail art, eyelashes, and hair extensions. I started getting eyelash extensions when I was 19 years old to open up my chinita eyes and I haven’t stopped since.” she said

Finding the courage to get into something new, especially in this post-pandemic climate, was not easy. Villanueva shared some insights on how she finally found the courage to take the leap.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid to learn new things. Find mentors that can guide you on your journey. Finally, always remember your motivation and reason for working hard. In my case, it has always been my children and my belief that as women, we should never stop trying to improve ourselves,” she said.