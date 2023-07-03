Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx. YouTube/Miss Supranational

Pauline Amelinckx has turned her passion for the ocean into something more purposeful.

The country's representative in Miss Supranational 2023 shared her advocacy for marine conservation in her "From the Ground Up" video, which is the pageant's way of highlighting the community service initiatives of its candidates.

Amelinckx said she has always loved the ocean since she was a child, and her journey as a certified freediver gave her the drive "to further nourish and protect it for this generation and the next."

Combining this with her other hobby, drawing, she created a marine animal-themed coloring book for kids in 2019 "to instill more care and appreciation for the marine environment."

"This coloring book can be both educational and enabling to inspire the next generation to nurture and restore the ocean," she said. "Today, that same coloring book has already been shared and distributed around different island communities and schools in the province of Bohol."

"Creating positive change sometimes seems impossible to do on your own, but we are not alone. Together, we can build a generation where children and adults can be guided to become stewards of marine life and let their appreciation transform into action to protect our ocean from adverse activities and climate change," she added.

Amelinckx has been working with different organizations in Bohol for her personal advocacy, and hopes to use the Miss Supranational platform to reach more communities.

"With the platform of Miss Supranational, we can now transcend borders and reach out to work with other nations to make that difference," she said.

The Miss Supranational 2023 pageant will be held on July 14 in Poland.

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.