Mimiyuuuh. Instagram/@mimiyuuuh

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh believes that money is important in any relationship.

The social media star made the statement in a video by Cosmopolitan Philippines, where he was asked to give advice on problems related to life and love.

In one of the questions, an anonymous sender spoke of struggling to make an ex partner pay off a huge debt: "My ex and I broke up two months ago. May utang siya sa akin na malaki, and hindi ko alam kung paano siya sisingilin. Dapat sana magkusa siya since alam naman niya na dapat niya akong bayaran. Ilang beses ko na siya na-message pero puro excuses lang. Paano ba 'to?"

Mimiyuuuh began his response by pointing out the sender's mistake of being in a relationship with someone who's broke. "Unang-una, bakit naman ho kasi kayo magjo-jowa ng walang pera? Diyan ka nagkamali eh, nag-jowa ka ng walang pera."

"Iyan ang aking lesson learned, never ever date someone na walang pera."

Explaining his perspective, Mimiyuuuh pointed out that one should be financially stable before adding another person in his or her life.

"Hindi ko naman sinasabi na it (money) really matters," he said, before correcting himself by saying, "actually, it matters."

"Dapat kasi stable ka muna sa sarili mo bago ka magdagdag ng tao sa buhay mo," he stressed.

Mimiyuuuh went on to say that those in debt ideally should take the initiative to pay up instead of waiting to be called out. But he is also aware that this is always not the case.

"I think dapat talaga siyang (ex) magkusa. And 'yun nga, kung wala talagang way para mabayaran ka, I think take it na lang as a consequence kasi nga nag-date ka ng walang pera," he said.

"So next time, huwag ka na lang mag-date ng walang pera."

Aside from finances, Mimiyuuuh also answered questions about coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, resigning from a job, and whether he would tell his best friend if he caught her boyfriend cheating on her.

To the latter, he replied: "Kung ako talaga, makikialam ako... especially kung may proof ako. Ipapakita ko talaga na niloloko ka ng jowa mo!"

"We don't deserve someone who will cheat on us," he stressed.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 for his viral "Dalagang Pilipina" video and went on to become a successful content creator with more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.