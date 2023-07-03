Did Maureen Wroblewitz just reveal her new boyfriend?

MANILA -- Days after suggesting that she is in a new relationship, Maureen Wroblewitz surprised her social media followers anew with her latest photos.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen shared a set of photos that she dubbed "birthday dump," giving her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day.

One of the photos showed her having a romantic dinner, with the man identified by netizens as Noah Steinbuch, a model based in the United States.

They were able to spot Wroblewitz's rumored boyfriend after he left a smiley comment on her post.

In late June, Wroblewitz paid tribute to an unidentified man on social media, greeting him a happy birthday and calling him "the one that makes me feel like I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

"Not only because you are kind, patient, understanding with the most beautiful heart and soul but most importantly, because your gentle love teaches me how I can love myself more every day," she added.

Wroblewitz finished first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which was won by Bea Luigi Gomez of Cebu.

Before entering the pageant scene, she rose to international popularity as the first Filipino winner of "Asia's Next Top Model' in 2017.

Wroblewitz was previously in a relationship with singer Juan Karlos. Last June 2022, Juan Karlos announced that they had already called it quits.

They started dating as early as 2017.