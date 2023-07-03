Catriona Gray. Instagram/@catriona_gray

Aside from her work projects, Catriona Gray is also busy preparing for her wedding with actor Sam Milby.

In her latest vlog, the former Miss Universe acknowledged that planning for their big day takes a lot of work, leading her to hire a wedding coordinator.

"Sa totoo, guys, it's a job in itself, that's why I got a coordinator," she said. "I'm excited but I'm also wanting to get the bulk of the work out of the way so I can just enjoy."

Gray went on to declare her "huge respect" for wedding coordinators and other suppliers in the industry, citing the effort it takes to pull off a memorable celebration.

"I have huge respect for people who coordinate those things because stress siya, sa totoo lang," she admitted. "It's too much problem-solving. In fairness to them."

In her vlog, which showed a glimpse of her Singapore work trip, Gray also talked about her recent visit to Sydney, Australia.

The beauty queen-turned-host said she was able to spend quality time with her Australia-based parents. She also hinted that her visit has something to do with her wedding.

"I can't say why I went just yet, but it's for the future of the generations," she said in jest.

One of her companions then said, "The future of the Gray and the Milby," which caused Gray to laugh hard.

"Abangan sa susunod na episode," she said.