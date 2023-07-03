Ascott to bring 'more fun' in Malate with Lyf, The Suites

MANILA -- International lodging owner-operator The Ascott Limited has opened two new properties located at Torre Lorenzo in Malate, Manila, with the aim to provide "exceptional accommodations and experiences" for both international travelers and locals.

Lyf Malate Manila and The Suites at Torre Lorenzo Malate celebrated their opening last June 30, with Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna gracing the event.

Ascott’s country general manager Philip Barnes explained that they chose Malate as the location of the two properties because of its youthful vibe as well as its history, tradition, food, and people.

"We want to be part of the community, we want to connect with the community, and now we're about to make Malate more fun," Barnes said.

Barnes said Lyf Malate is the "first Lyf ever in the Philippines and it is the first co-living international brand in the Philippines."

Lyf is a Ascott's hospitality concept that provides co-living spaces for "digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives and self-starters."

Lyf Malate boasts a co-working space, a communal kitchen, a gym, and a hangout rooftop.

The Suites, meanwhile, has a swimming pool, its own fitness area, and a sky lounge.

It has 168 rooms available for booking, while Lyf has 201.

To book a stay at Lyf Malate and The Suites at Torre Lorenzo Malate, guests may visit the official website.