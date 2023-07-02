Pride 2023: Celebrating, fighting for equality beyond June

Members and allies of the LGBTQ community participate in the 2023 Manila Pride March themed “Samo’t saring Lakas, Sama-sama sa Landas” in Circuit Makati on June 24, 2023. The march aims to provide safe, informed, intersectional, educational, and empowering spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

At around 10 a.m., the normally scorching weather was forgiving at the open grounds of Circuit Makati on June 24, hours ahead of the highly anticipated annual gathering of the queer community.

It was shaping up to be a good day.

LGBTQIA+ members and allies were slowly flocking to the venue, donning their well-thought-out ensembles, makeup, and smiles for Metro Manila Pride March and Festival.

Participants were visibly in good spirits. Loud chatters and booming music filled the air before the program started.

Held by many of the attendees were placards expressing their advocacies—same-sex marriage, passage of the SOGIESC bill, and various causes pertaining to education and labor issues, among others.

Many held flags signifying their SOGIE.

Several held the hand of their significant other.

Indeed, the Pride March is both a celebration and a protest.

Advocacies

The Filipino LGBTQIA+ members carried with them hope for a future where they can unapologetically exist as their true selves.

Among them was Vee who was holding a signage that read “LESBIAYANA MAKIBAKA.”

“I’m fighting for a future where we can love and exist freely; where when I walk down the streets I won’t be discriminated, I won’t be given harsh looks or snide comments; where I can exist as myself as a lesbian, as a proud queer man in the Philippines,” he said.

Another participant was Renn. Clad in a vibrant red modern Filipiniana attire, she was shy but her candor could not have emphasized more the sincerity in her message.

“I joined Pride March because gusto kong magkaroon ng equality knowing that I have a partner for 10 years. So, ang gusto ko lang is not really about the marriage but you know, civil union. So that’s what I’m really aiming for and I hope na mapagbigyan tayo for that specific aspect,” Renn told ABS-CBN News.

As part of a community that still faces unequal regard in society, for Christian and Mark, a gay couple present at the celebration, it is important to continue showing up in these events to raise the awareness of the public about their advocacies.

"Mahalaga na magpakita ngayon sa araw na ‘to kasi important na maiangat natin ‘yung awareness ng LGBTQ community," Christian said.

Mark added, “Ako, nandito ako ngayon kasi hangga’t may mga babae, at may mga LGBTQIA+ na oppressed, discriminated, left out sa ating lipunan, we have to show up lagi, and make sure na we’re heard. Pakita natin basically sa lipunan na nandito kami and we’re here to exist."

SOGIESC bill

It was over two decades ago when the first SOGIE bill was proposed in Congress. Twenty-three years later, its passage has remained the call of new generations of LGBTQIA+ advocates and allies.

It has been a long-standing bill and it is very important because a lot of our brethrens in LGBT community are still continually being discriminated,” Javan said as he led their group during the march.

For Jerog, the objective is quite simple—that everyone, even those who are not part of the queer community, would not face discrimination.

“We are really trying to [get] our politicians, senators to approve the bill because this is not just for LGBT people but for everyone else. I mean, there’s really no discrimination at all—’Yun naman ‘yung isa sa talagang laman nung SOGIE eh. We just want to end discrimination in workplace, in education. We just want to promote safe spaces for everyone,” he said.

Lakan, a writer and a social media personality, said the SOGIE bill would give legal protection to the members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Nagma-martsa po ako ngayon para sa karapatan ng mga LGBTQIA,” she said.

“Kailangan po talaga ng legal na proteksyon para sa mga LGBTQIA dito sa Pilipinas para meron silang malapitan, para mas masigurado na hindi sila makaranas ng diskriminasyon at para mas mailaban at mai-forward ang ating mga karapatan,” she added.

Religion

As a largely religious nation, it has long been argued that the influence of religion hinders the country from being progressive.

While not all religious groups are accepting or tolerating towards LGBTQIA+ members, some organizations offer a safe space for them to still exercise their faith.

One of them is the Open Table Metropolitan Community Church (MMC). According to their website, it is “an ecumenical Christian church that has a specific outreach to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) families and communities.”

MMC, alongside ProGay Philippines (Progressive Organization of Gays in the Philippines), organized what may be considered the first Pride March not only in the Philippines but also in Asia back in June 26, 1994.

Rev. Joseph San Jose of MMC was present in the Pride March to share this message: “na ang LGBTQIA+ people ay hindi kasalanan, hindi mali, hindi abomination. Na bawat queer person ay child of God at mahal ng Diyos just as they are. “

The fight is far from over

The Pride Month may only be celebrated every June, but the call for equality and protection of rights of the LGBTQIA+ community presses on— it thrives as long as there are queer people who remain the subject of societal ills that perceive them as unworthy of respect.

Another participant who is also named Mark said, “‘Yung equality, ‘yun ang talagang nilalaban natin.”

He added, “Sana mas lumakas pa tayo dahil talamak pa rin naman ang diskriminasyon sa workplace, sa labas, sa ating society kaya sana, sana talaga mabigyan ng patas na equality at rights ang LGBTQ+ community.”

“Pinaglalaban ko ang aming kalayaan,” Dennis, one of the attendees said.

The Pride March could only do so much to forward the advocacies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It remains upon the lawmakers and those in authority to heed their calls and possibly, make their temporary and fleeting freedom they experience in Pride March last for a long while.

But as far as Saturday, June 24, 2023, is concerned, it was a good day.