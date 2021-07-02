'You were a source of strength for us all': PNoy penned this message to Robredo after Jesse's death

MANILA — “You were a source of strength for us all: not only for those of us privileged to have worked with your husband, but for the nation.”

These were the words of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III to Vice President Leni Robredo when the country mourned the death of her husband, Jesse, a former Interior secretary under the late Philippine leader who died in a plane crash in 2012.

Robredo said she came across the letter as she was browsing through her drawers, days after Noynoy was laid to rest. She earlier mentioned that she would post some snippets of letters and images she had with PNoy while she is coping with his passing.

“Our country, already unified in grief, embraced you and your children in solidarity -- and in turn, derived comfort from you, as all of us strove to come to terms with the loss of Jesse,” PNoy’s letter dated Sept. 25, 2012 read.

He also praised Jesse’s public service, and how he was able to be a “strong, reliable presence” in their family, an example that he left to the Filipino people.

“It is an example that I believe will be one of his genuine, living legacies to our collective effort to achieve change. That is because as you continue to serve our country, and as your children grow and embark on their own lives, Jesse will be there,” the letter added.

“As I said... we who served with your husband will be by your side, always. We have so much more to do, to achieve the reforms and changes Jesse believed in so deeply. My door is always open to you.”

In previous Facebook posts and statements, the Vice President recalled how Aquino stayed by her side as she said her final goodbye to Jesse.

She had also noted how their friendship formed after her husband's death.

The only son of democracy icons, the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and former President Corazon Aquino, died the morning of June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

Noynoy served as the Philippines’ 15th President, from 2010 until 2016. At the time of his death, he was chairman emeritus of the Liberal Party, while Robredo is chairperson.

