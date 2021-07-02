Pretty in pink: Bb. Pilipinas 2019 queens mark 2-year reign with photo shoot

MANILA -- The Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens recently reunited for a photo shoot, marking the end of a reign that spanned two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados joined her batchmates -- Bb. Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe Leren Bautista -- in the shoot, where they all wore pink outfits.

Also part of the pictorial are Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, and Samantha Lo, who resigned as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International in 2019.

Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed, who is currently based in Bali, Indonesia, was unable to join the photo shoot.

"Both soft and fierce can coexist and still be powerful," Ganados said in an Instagram post.

Magtanong, for her part, said: "Ten days left in our two-year reign and so much gratitude in my heart."

The next batch of Bb. Pilipinas queens will be proclaimed on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The pageant will be shown on A2Z channel as well as on the Bb. Pilipinas YouTube page.

Related video: