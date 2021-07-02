Maxine Medina promises to 'back up' Sanya Lopez if she enters pageantry

Maxine Medina (left) and Sanya Lopez. Photos from Instagram: @maxine_medina, @sanyalopez

MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina believes that actress Sanya Lopez has what it takes to enter pageantry.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Medina said Lopez can be a beauty queen if she wants to.

"Alam niyo, puwedeng-puwede siyang sumali, if she wants to," she said.

And should Lopez decide to compete in a pageant, Medina promised that she and her fellow beauty queen, Thia Thomalla, will support her.

"Nandito kami for you, Sans. If you want to join, nandito kami ni Thia to back you up," she said.

Medina finished in the Top 6 of Miss Universe 2016, while Thomalla won the Miss Eco International 2018 title.

Back in 2018, former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach acknowledged Lopez's potential, saying she is willing to train her if she decides to try pageantry.

"Whenever you're ready, we're here waiting for you," Wurtzbach told Lopez in a video posted by the latter on her Instagram page.

