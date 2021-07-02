Heart Evangelista shares more details on art collab with Brandon Boyd

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista shared more details about her collaboration with Brandon Boyd on Friday, a day after the Incubus frontman gave a glimpse of the actress' part in the project.

In an Instagram post, Evangelista said she will release hand-signed art for Boyd's Moonlight Arts Collective this year.

"I am excited to announce that I will be working with Moonlight Arts Collective this year," she said, adding that her fans and followers can request an invitation at the art collective's website to get early access.

For its part, Moonlight Arts Collective released images of the artworks provided by Evangelista for the collaboration.

"Escape to the dreamy world of [Heart Evangelista], an artist, author and entrepreneur," it said.

Evangelista, who has been painting since she was a child, has been known for her artworks featuring melancholic women.

She has held exhibits both in the Philippines and abroad, with her paintings also seen on designer bags, gowns, and accessories, to name a few.

